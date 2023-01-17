Under-training police officers visit Civil Secretariat

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of the under-training police officers of the 49th Special Training Programme on Tuesday visited the Civil Secretariat.

Representing the Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Higher education Ahmed Raza Sarwar welcomed the delegates.

The delegation was briefed on ongoing development projects, E-governance and initiatives taken in the field of tourism in Punjab.

Talking to the delegation, Ahmed Raza Sarwar said that reforms in Education, Health, Agriculture and other sectors were underway in the province.

He emphasised that the government officials should perform their duties diligently, honestly and with the spirit of public service.

Chief Economist Planning and Development Department Ali Bahadur Qazi briefed the participants about the ongoing development projects in the province.

He said that the annual development programme of Rs 685 billion was being successfully implemented and by the middle of the current fiscal year, utilisation rate of funds on development schemes was 56 per cent.

He added that the Public-Private Partnership Authority had been established to encourage private investment.

Secretary Implementation and Coordination Zahoor Hussain answered the questions of the visiting officers.

The secretaries of various departments and officers concerned were also present.

