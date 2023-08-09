Under training police officers visit PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of police officers undergoing training at Chung Training Center visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednesday.

The 40-member delegation of the promotion course was briefed by the Safe Cities officers about the working of the authority.

On this occasion, the delegation visited the operations and monitoring center, 15 emergency help centers, call dispatch control center and also briefed about the e-challenging system. Visiting safe cities for awareness of modern infrastructure is an essential part of the training courses of security institutions.

The delegation was told that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Electronic Data Analysis Center had provided digital evidence in more than 20 thousand cases.

On the occasion, the police officers participating in the delegation expressed their views and said that Safe City cameras were providing full support in police operations and investigations. The plan was very important for the guidance oflaw enforcement agencies. For that, the scope of the Safe Cities project wouldhave to be extended to the whole of Punjab.