Under-training Punjab Police Personnel Visit PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 05:56 PM

A 33-member delegation of the Punjab police internship programme conducted a study tour of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :A 33-member delegation of the Punjab police internship programme conducted a study tour of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Wednesday.

The delegation was given a briefing about the PSCA working, public awareness campaigns, media management, and women's safety app features by Operation Commander SP Muhammad Asim Jasra. Later, the members visited various departments of the authority.

SP Asim Jasra told the delegation members that the integrated 15 system of Safe Cities Authority had significantly improved the police response time while implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System has reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 per cent.

He revealed that Punjab Police Women Safety App had been installed by more than two lakh women so far. The App, developed by the PSCA, is also working in Balochistan. Assistance is being given regarding safe city projects in other provinces, he added.

The SP said that the PSCA had played a significant role in revival of international cricket in Pakistan and thus played its part in improving Pakistan's image in the world.

Participants in the delegation said that state-of-the-art modern infrastructure of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority was worth seeing. The delegation said that Women Safety Application was the best initiative of the Punjab police for protection of women.

