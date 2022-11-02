UrduPoint.com

Under-training Traffic Wardens Visit PSCA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Under-training traffic wardens from Police Training College Chung visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices, here on Wednesday.

The 50-member delegation was briefed about working of the PSCA by SP PPIC-3 Muhammad Asim Jasra, while DSP Shahid Chadhar also took the officers on a visit to various sections of the PPIC3.

The participants in the training course were briefed about the Operations and Monitoring Centre, 15 Call Centre, and PUCAR 15 Centre.

The officers were also briefed on advanced traffic management, e-challan systems, data analysis centre, LTE handsets, women safety app, and media management centre.

The training officers said that the use of modern technology was proving helpful in crime suppression and traffic management. The project was important for change in police culture, they said and added that Punjab Safe Cities Authority was proving to be a role model for emergency services departments of other provinces.

Modern training of safe cities would be helpful to perform duties in the best manners, they hoped.

