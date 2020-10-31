UrduPoint.com
Under Trial Accused Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 04:15 PM

Under trial accused shot dead

An under trial accused was shot dead by his rivals over an old enmity in front of of Sambrial courts near here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :-:An under trial accused was shot dead by his rivals over an old enmity in front of of Sambrial courts near here on Saturday.

According to the police, the Begowala police were bringing back Imran Shah, nominated accused in a murder case, after getting his physical remand for two days from the local court when his rival Ali Umar opened firing on him.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case besides shifting the body to the Sambrial Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

