Under trial prisoner dies in jail hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :An under trial prisoner died in Camp Jail Hospital, here on Friday.

As per details, the accused namely Agha Farzand Ali involved in a murder case was brought to jail hospital emergency room in unconscious condition where necessary treatment was provided to him.

However, he could not survive.

The accused had been in the jail for three years. His body was shifted to mortuary for autopsy.

Further investigation is underway.