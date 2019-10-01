UrduPoint.com
Under Trial Prisoner Dies In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:35 PM

Under trial prisoner dies in Lahore

An under-trial prisoner involved in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference died of cardiac arrest at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology here on Tuesday

Camp Jail sources said that under trial prisoner Qaiser Abbas was a patient of heart disease and diabetes and he used to get checked-up regularly from PIC and Services Hospitals.

Today, he complained of chest pain due to which his E.C.G was done at the jail hospital. He was immediately shifted to PIC after his condition deteriorated where he expired after some times.

According to a press note issued by NAB Lahore, accused Qaisar Abbas was arrested in Nandipur Corruption Scam on August 30, 2018; whereas, Nandipur Scam was referred to the NAB Lahore by former Chief Justice Supreme Court.

Following the directions of Accountability Court Lahore, the accused was sent to judicial remand to Camp Jail Lahore on November 19, 2018.

The accused was medically fit and healthy when he was handed over to Central Camp jail Lahore officials where the jail authorities issued medical fitness acceptability note.

