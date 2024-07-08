Under-trial prisoners now receive daily lunch boxes : IG Prisons

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The experiment of providing lunch boxes with bottled cold water to under trial prisoners at the time of their departure from jails for appearing before trial courts proved most successful which has now been extended to whole of Punjab.

Inspector General of Prisons Punjab Mian Farooq Nazeer in an exclusive interview with APP here on Sunday said initially it was launched as a pilot program in few jails that aimed to ensure that prisoners, who often endure long and stressful journeys to court, have access to basic nourishment and hydration.

The program's success has now led to its extension across the entire Punjab province. He said now nearly 42,863 under trial prisoners housed in various 43 jails across the province were being provided lunch boxes daily. He added this initiative addresses a critical need, as under-trial prisoners frequently face long waits and challenging conditions during transit and court appearances. Prior to this program, many prisoners suffered from hunger and dehydration, which could exacerbate the stress and fatigue associated with their legal proceedings. By providing a nutritious meal and cold water, the program significantly improves their well-being ensuring they are better equipped to endure the rigors of the judicial process.

He said this initiative highlights a commitment to humane treatment and respect for the basic rights of all individuals, regardless of their legal status. This humane approach fosters a more compassionate and just society, recognizing that under-trial prisoners are still facing a trial should not be subjected to inhumane conditions.

Regarding quality of food, Mian Farooq Nazeer said diet plan of prisoners was made out after thorough consultation with the food and nutrition department of Agriculture University Faisalabad fully ensuring human body required calories per day. He added best branded products were used in preparing food and excellent quality healthy chicken of approved weight was cooked six days in a week and served to all 60,288 prisoners.

He said all range DIGs and Superintendents Jail conduct surprise visits to kitchen for ensuring strict compliance. He said Superintendents Jail is responsible for the provision of quality food to prisoners.

When contacted the heavily overcrowded 94 years old camp jail’s senior superintendent Zaheer Ahmad Virk, he told APP that 6,424 lunches boxes with water were provided to under trial prisoners daily when they leave for appearing before courts.

He said his three Deputy Superintendents Jail Kamran Maqbool, Muhammad Afzal Wattoo and Mohsin Ali visited kitchen daily in rotation to check quality and weight of breads.

He said Home Secretary Punjab Noor-ul-Amin Mengal ,IG, Dr Waqar Ch Advisor to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman and DIG Lahore range Naveed Rauf Langrial during eid visit had a lunch with juvenile prisoners and highly appreciated the quality of food.