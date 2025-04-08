Underage Bengali Robbery Gang Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 12:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) District Central Police arrested a five-member underage Bengali gang allegedly involved in a series of robberies, motorcycle snatchings, and street crimes across Central and East districts.
According to a police spokesperson, the Liaquatabad Police Station team carried out the operation on Monday, apprehending the suspects identified as Anees alias Anas, Yaseen, Hamza, Usman, and Azad.
During the raid, police recovered a 30-bore pistol with rounds, a snatched motorcycle bearing registration number KJJ-2722, and three stolen mobile phones.
A case has been registered against the arrested individuals. During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in dozens of street crime incidents, including robberies and snatchings, across the two districts. Authorities are currently verifying their previous criminal records.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ganda ..
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to imple ..
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Underage Bengali robbery gang busted6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: 700 Afghan nationals detained in Attock16 minutes ago
-
Literary icon Mrs. Naeem Fatima visits NBF16 minutes ago
-
DPM emphasizes need to finalize strategic projects16 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review polio campaign starting from April 2136 minutes ago
-
PTI must rise above personal agendas: Kayani36 minutes ago
-
Some judicial findings in May 9, bail cases not correct: CJP36 minutes ago
-
Three abduction incidents reported in Wah Cantt36 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang39 minutes ago
-
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur39 minutes ago
-
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares47 minutes ago
-
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiative: Minister Kirmani47 minutes ago