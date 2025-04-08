Open Menu

Underage Bengali Robbery Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Underage Bengali robbery gang busted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) District Central Police arrested a five-member underage Bengali gang allegedly involved in a series of robberies, motorcycle snatchings, and street crimes across Central and East districts.

According to a police spokesperson, the Liaquatabad Police Station team carried out the operation on Monday, apprehending the suspects identified as Anees alias Anas, Yaseen, Hamza, Usman, and Azad.

During the raid, police recovered a 30-bore pistol with rounds, a snatched motorcycle bearing registration number KJJ-2722, and three stolen mobile phones.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals. During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in dozens of street crime incidents, including robberies and snatchings, across the two districts. Authorities are currently verifying their previous criminal records.

