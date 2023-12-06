Open Menu

Underage Driver Threat For Other Road Users

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Underage driver threat for other road users

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police registered over 1665 FIRs against underage drivers during a special campaign so far, said a police spokesman.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were taking action by the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers. He said that fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

The ongoing operation against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators had been accelerated on the instructions of the CPO.

The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added

Police Driver Vehicles Road Traffic Young Rawalpindi

