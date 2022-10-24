Underage drivers cause fatal road accidents: CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a comprehensive campaign against the juvenile drivers in the city.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said strict action will be taken against juvenile drivers and added that their vehicles, rickshaw, Chingchi will also be impounded without any discrimination.

He said that many incidents took place due to the driving of under age who are not aware of traffic rules and regulations.

Apparently juveniles drive rashly which put the others' life in danger, he added.

The CTO said that directions had been passed on to the sector in-charges and traffic wardens that under age drivers should not be given any concession and confiscate vehicles beside imposing fine.

He said it is the prime duty of their parents not to hand over vehicles to juveniles until they get license. He urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police so that the precious lives could be saved.