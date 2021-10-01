UrduPoint.com

Underage Drivers, Parents Fined With Over Rs. 23.8345 Million In One Month

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:36 PM

Karachi Traffic Police in its recently launched campaign against underage drivers and those responsible for permitting them to drive, fined 22145 underage drivers and 12762 parents/ vehicle owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Traffic Police in its recently launched campaign against underage drivers and those responsible for permitting them to drive, fined 22145 underage drivers and 12762 parents/ vehicle owners.

Since the launch of the drive last month, tickets of about Rs. 23.8345 million have been issued to those responsible.

According to spokesman for Karachi Traffic Police, police during the campaign launched under the directive of Sindh High Court, fined 22145 underage drivers and issued tickets of Rs. 11.0725 million while 12762 parents/ vehicle owners were fined with challan of Rs. 12.762 million from September 2nd to October 1st.

Moreover, 20979 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.

