Underage Drivers Poses Grave Threat To Road Users

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2023 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) City Traffic Police (CTP) has initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination here on Sunday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said underage drivers not only their own lives but also those of other road users, adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

He issued orders to all circle and sector in-charges of Rawalpindi district to take strict action against underage drivers given the protection of precious lives.

The CTO made it clear that leniency would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that strict action would be taken against those officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

He said that motorcycles should be impounded in police stations besides issuing challan tickets.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, the CTP is also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver's license he added.

