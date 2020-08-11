UrduPoint.com
Underage Marriage: 6 Including Groom Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:16 PM

Underage marriage: 6 including groom arrested

City Jaranwala police have register a case under Punjab Marriage Act and arrested 6 persons including groom. Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Bashir Ahmad of Mohallah Raza Abad arranged marriage of his son Imran with Mehwish, a minor daughter of Kishwar Bibi resident of Chak No.352-GB

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :City Jaranwala police have register a case under Punjab Marriage Act and arrested 6 persons including groom. Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Bashir Ahmad of Mohallah Raza Abad arranged marriage of his son Imran with Mehwish, a minor daughter of Kishwar Bibi resident of Chak No.

352-GB.

The police received information on Rescue 15 in this regard and conducted raid at marriage function. The police arrested 6 persons including groom Imran, his father Bashir Ahmad,Kishwar Bibi, her cousins Babar and Mueez, etc. and locked them behind bars. Further investigationsare under progress.

