Underage Marriages Are Violation Of Human Rights: Experts

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A seminar held at the Women University Multan (WUM) on World Health Day raised serious concerns over the increasing trend of child marriages in the country, highlighting its devastating impact on girls’ health, education, and psychological well-being.

Organized in collaboration with a local social organization, the seminar focused on the dangers of early marriage and the need for strict implementation of laws to curb the practice. Experts said child marriage is not only a violation of basic human rights but also a major public health issue in developing countries like Pakistan.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha, the chief guest, said that marrying girls at a young age exposes them to severe physical and psychological risks. “Early marriage and childbirth can endanger a girl’s life and affect her future irreversibly. Education is the most powerful tool to combat this issue,” she said.

She emphasized that many underage girls were forced into marriage under the guise of tradition or false beliefs.

“Some people still believe that marrying young virgins can cure certain diseases – this misconception must be challenged with awareness and legislation,” she added.

Dr. Khizar from the Population Welfare Department warned that Pakistan is set to become the world’s third most populous country by 2050. He said that early marriages contribute to population pressure and increase maternal and infant mortality rates. “Child brides face complications like depression, sepsis, prolonged labor, and even HIV due to their physical and emotional immaturity,” he noted.

Speakers urged the government to ensure the enforcement of Article 25-A of the Constitution, which guarantees free and compulsory education for children aged 5 to 16 — a key step in addressing child marriage.

Other speakers included Muazzama Hasnain, Anila Ashraf, Bismillah Aram, Dr. Reema Umar, Dr. Suleman Yousaf, and Samira Sattar. The seminar was attended by faculty members and a large number of students.

