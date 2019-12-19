UrduPoint.com
Underage, Without Helmet Motorcyclists Not To Get Petrol In Dir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:24 PM

Underage, without helmet motorcyclists not to get petrol in Dir

Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Saadat Hussain has directed all petrol pumps staff not to sale petrol to motorcyclists those are underage or not wearing helmet

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Saadat Hussain has directed all petrol pumps staff not to sale petrol to motorcyclists those are underage or not wearing helmet.

In his directive on Thursday, he warned the petrol pumps staff that legal action would be initiated against those violating the ban.

The decision has been taken after several road mishaps involving motorcyclists were reported in the district. It said safety to human life was above all and respecting the law of the land is our duty.

