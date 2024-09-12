Open Menu

Undergoing Post-Induction Department Training Officers Visit PSCA

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Undergoing Post-Induction Department training officers visit PSCA

Undergoing Post-Induction Department Training Officers on Thursday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Undergoing Post-Induction Department Training Officers on Thursday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

The delegation was briefed by Operation Commander SP Shafiq Ahmed about the working of the institution. The under-training officers were made to visit various departments including Virtual Center for Child Safety and Women Police Station.

The delegation reviewed the modern features of emergency 15 helpline centers and the working process of operations and monitoring center.

The officers under training were also briefed about the working of artificial intelligence traffic management system.

Speaking on this occasion, Operation Commander SP Shafiq Ahmed said that the virtual women police station established to ensure the safety of women is proving effective. He said that more smart safe city projects are being implemented across Punjab.

The participants of the delegation said that due to modern infrastructure, Lahore is competing with the big cities of the world, adding, Safe City is playing the role of a role model and they will make use of it.

Related Topics

Lahore World Punjab Police Station Visit Traffic Women

Recent Stories

Regional Director ANF calls on Governor Punjab

Regional Director ANF calls on Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan can not afford revolution of anarchy: Irf ..

Pakistan can not afford revolution of anarchy: Irfan Siddiqui

2 minutes ago
 UN delegation meets Chief Secretary Sindh

UN delegation meets Chief Secretary Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police nab main suspect in murder case

Islamabad police nab main suspect in murder case

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of int'l major investment companies mee ..

Delegation of int'l major investment companies meets Shafay Hussain

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMC ..

Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMCB I-8/3

33 minutes ago
KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of chil ..

KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of children, young adults

35 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam

Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam

33 minutes ago
 Lahore Police to check supply of prohibited weapon ..

Lahore Police to check supply of prohibited weapons

33 minutes ago
 Brig. (R) Alauddin visits FJWU

Brig. (R) Alauddin visits FJWU

33 minutes ago
 Vegetable market in Ravi City to be best market of ..

Vegetable market in Ravi City to be best market of Asia

32 minutes ago
 Naat competitions held at PAC

Naat competitions held at PAC

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan