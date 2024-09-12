Undergoing Post-Induction Department training officers visit PSCA

Undergoing Post-Induction Department Training Officers on Thursday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Undergoing Post-Induction Department Training Officers on Thursday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

The delegation was briefed by Operation Commander SP Shafiq Ahmed about the working of the institution. The under-training officers were made to visit various departments including Virtual Center for Child Safety and Women Police Station.

The delegation reviewed the modern features of emergency 15 helpline centers and the working process of operations and monitoring center.

The officers under training were also briefed about the working of artificial intelligence traffic management system.

Speaking on this occasion, Operation Commander SP Shafiq Ahmed said that the virtual women police station established to ensure the safety of women is proving effective. He said that more smart safe city projects are being implemented across Punjab.

The participants of the delegation said that due to modern infrastructure, Lahore is competing with the big cities of the world, adding, Safe City is playing the role of a role model and they will make use of it.