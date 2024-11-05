Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Power load shifting to the recently completed underground cabling project in the Sadar area will be completed by November 13.

IESCO will render its power shifting assignment in a week at Bank Road, Sadar.

This was told in a meeting between the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and IESCO, during which the underground cabling project's load shifting was discussed.

According to the details, Cantonment Executive Officer Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi, Additional CEO Haider Shuja, Chief Cantt Engineer, SE Operation (IESCO), and the Project Director attended the meeting participated.

CEO RCB appreciated that the underground cabling system of Rawalpindi Sadar has been energized and currently both underground cabling and overhead systems are running in Sadar. He urged the CEO IESCO to complete the meter load shifting work as soon as possible.

CEO IESCO assured that the work of load shifting and removal of poles would be completed soon.

Both sides reiterated their commitment that the project would be completed within the stipulated time frame with the support of the business community and the people.