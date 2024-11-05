Open Menu

Underground Cabling In Sadar, Power Load Shifting To Be Completed On Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time

Power load shifting to the recently completed underground cabling project in the Sadar area will be completed by November 13

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Power load shifting to the recently completed underground cabling project in the Sadar area will be completed by November 13.

IESCO will render its power shifting assignment in a week at Bank Road, Sadar.

This was told in a meeting between the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and IESCO, during which the underground cabling project's load shifting was discussed.

According to the details, Cantonment Executive Officer Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi, Additional CEO Haider Shuja, Chief Cantt Engineer, SE Operation (IESCO), and the Project Director attended the meeting participated.

CEO RCB appreciated that the underground cabling system of Rawalpindi Sadar has been energized and currently both underground cabling and overhead systems are running in Sadar. He urged the CEO IESCO to complete the meter load shifting work as soon as possible.

CEO IESCO assured that the work of load shifting and removal of poles would be completed soon.

Both sides reiterated their commitment that the project would be completed within the stipulated time frame with the support of the business community and the people.

Related Topics

Business Road Bank Rawalpindi November Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

8 minutes ago
 Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child ..

Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child with family

8 minutes ago
 DC reviews cleanliness, health facilities

DC reviews cleanliness, health facilities

8 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah calls on Sindh Sen ..

8 minutes ago
 Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free ..

Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free roads

8 minutes ago
 270 get first installment under Punjab’s ‘Apni ..

270 get first installment under Punjab’s ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ scheme

8 minutes ago
80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial ..

80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agr ..

29 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui calls for global intervention to ..

Senator Siddiqui calls for global intervention to end bloodshed in Gaza

18 minutes ago
 Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lank ..

Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka ‘A’ at home

18 minutes ago
 Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

3 hours ago
 Aurangzeb reviews progress on REMIT initiatives

Aurangzeb reviews progress on REMIT initiatives

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan