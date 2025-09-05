Open Menu

Underground Parking Plaza At Nasser Bagh Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Underground parking plaza at Nasser Bagh approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has approved the construction of an underground parking plaza at Nasser Bagh, Lahore, to address long-standing parking issues around Civil Courts, Kutchehri, and Lower Mall.

According to senior LDA sources, the project has been entrusted to the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA). The plaza will be built on 11.

46 kanals of land, covering an allocated area of 103,190 square feet. It will feature two basement floors, providing modern underground parking facilities.

The construction will involve advanced piling work, with an RCC green frame structure designed for the basement levels. TEPA has invited expressions of interest from C-1 and above category construction firms for the project.

Officials confirmed that the feasibility study has been completed and funds will be released during the current financial year to initiate work.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

42 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

52 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

53 minutes ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

4 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

4 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

5 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

9 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan