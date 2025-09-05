Underground parking plaza at Nasser Bagh approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has approved the construction of an underground parking plaza at Nasser Bagh, Lahore, to address long-standing parking issues around Civil Courts, Kutchehri, and Lower Mall.

According to senior LDA sources, the project has been entrusted to the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA). The plaza will be built on 11.

46 kanals of land, covering an allocated area of 103,190 square feet. It will feature two basement floors, providing modern underground parking facilities.

The construction will involve advanced piling work, with an RCC green frame structure designed for the basement levels. TEPA has invited expressions of interest from C-1 and above category construction firms for the project.

Officials confirmed that the feasibility study has been completed and funds will be released during the current financial year to initiate work.