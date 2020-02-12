Underground sewerage system laid in Fazil Pur

Underground sewerage system costing Rs400 million was opened at tehsil Fazil Pur of Rajanpur district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Underground sewerage system costing Rs400 million was opened at tehsil Fazil Pur of Rajanpur district.

MPA Farooq Amanullah Drayshuk inaugurated the system along with DC Zulfikar Ali here Wednesday.

A large number of people of the area were present on the occasion.

Farooq Drayshuk said on the occasion that Punjab government was allocating immense budget for development of far-flung areas of the province which were ignored in past regimes. He warned of not tolerating officers and contractors showing lethargy to completion of work.