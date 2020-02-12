UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Underground Sewerage System Laid In Fazil Pur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Underground sewerage system laid in Fazil Pur

Underground sewerage system costing Rs400 million was opened at tehsil Fazil Pur of Rajanpur district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Underground sewerage system costing Rs400 million was opened at tehsil Fazil Pur of Rajanpur district.

MPA Farooq Amanullah Drayshuk inaugurated the system along with DC Zulfikar Ali here Wednesday.

A large number of people of the area were present on the occasion.

Farooq Drayshuk said on the occasion that Punjab government was allocating immense budget for development of far-flung areas of the province which were ignored in past regimes. He warned of not tolerating officers and contractors showing lethargy to completion of work.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Budget Rajanpur Million

Recent Stories

OPEC Complies With New Conditions in OPEC+ Deal by ..

1 minute ago

Another aircraft crashes in Mardan area

34 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

1 minute ago

Russia's GDP Grew 2.3% in Q4 of 2019, New Investme ..

1 minute ago

Rupee gains 05 paisas against dollar in interbank

1 minute ago

National Assembly (NA) issues strategic plan 2019- ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.