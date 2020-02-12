Underground Sewerage System Laid In Fazil Pur
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:28 PM
Underground sewerage system costing Rs400 million was opened at tehsil Fazil Pur of Rajanpur district
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Underground sewerage system costing Rs400 million was opened at tehsil Fazil Pur of Rajanpur district.
MPA Farooq Amanullah Drayshuk inaugurated the system along with DC Zulfikar Ali here Wednesday.
A large number of people of the area were present on the occasion.
Farooq Drayshuk said on the occasion that Punjab government was allocating immense budget for development of far-flung areas of the province which were ignored in past regimes. He warned of not tolerating officers and contractors showing lethargy to completion of work.