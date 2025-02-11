Underground Water Tank At Tikka Chowk To Be Completed Before Monsoon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency’s (WASA) underground water tank at Hussain Park Tikka Chowk is expected to be completed before monsoon, at an estimated cost of Rs560 million.
It was briefed by officers to WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed, who reviewed the ongoing construction progress of the underground water tank at Tikka Chowk here on Tuesday. The project director, Abu Bakar Imran, provided a detailed briefing on the construction progress. He said the water tank will help store 1.5 million gallons of rainwater. Before the tank’s construction, the flow of traffic from G Block Market to Tikka Chowk was frequently disrupted during rains.
Once the project is completed, traffic will continue to flow smoothly, and rainwater will be efficiently collected in the tank.
Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed emphasized the importance of using high-quality materials in the construction. He directed that all available resources should be utilized to complete the project within the stipulated time. Additionally, he stressed the need to maintain transparency throughout the construction phase. Special measures will be taken to ensure minimal inconvenience to residents during the construction, he added.
