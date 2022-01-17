Underground water tanks being constructed in PHA parks under rainwater harvesting system

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood has said that underground water tanks were being constructed in PHA parks under rainwater harvesting system.

He informed that the project was approved by the Punjab government and after formal approval the construction work of the underground water tanks was started.

Three underground water tanks with a storage capacity of 100,000 gallons would be constructed to conserve rainwater through this eco-friendly project, he said.

The project would help save clean water being used for irrigation proposes, he said adding, PHA Rawalpindi would install rainwater harvesting system to reduce the use of clean water.

The project would enable the authority to collect rainwater in various parks of Rawalpindi city which would be used for irrigation in parks and other plantation sites of the city.

Water supply systems would also be installed in the parks besides constructing water filling stations to fill water tankers, he said.

After success of this pilot project, more underground water tanks with a storage capacity of 300,000 gallons would be constructed to install rainwater harvesting systems in other city parks, he added.