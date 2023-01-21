Undermining the state structure for personal interests& Politics is Treason.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Stable state is the guarantor of a bright Pakistan, there's a need to come forward as a nation to deal with challenges like economic and terrorism.Leader of Pakistan Muslim League

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jan, 2023) Leader of Muslim League Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan has said that the country is suffering from an economic crisis at present, which is responsible for non-serious political factors.

He said that it has been the misfortune of Pakistan that its own political leaders have hunted it for the fifth generation war for political interests.He said that a political party and its leaders have left no room for the young generation to endanger their own national security.

A situation of lawlessness and uncertainty in the country was tried to be implemented under a well-thought-out plan in such a way that innocent citizens were used against the state and state institutions without knowing its background.

He said that the so-called political party united day and night in promoting the plan of anti-national elements which was suffering from failure for a long time. He said that we have to stand by the side of the state in this most difficult time and work for its strength beyond political commitment so that the economic and defence challenges faced by the state can be properly dealt with.