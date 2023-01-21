UrduPoint.com

Undermining The State Structure For Personal Interests& Politics Is Treason.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 01:33 PM

Undermining the state structure for personal interests& Politics is Treason.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Stable state is the guarantor of a bright Pakistan, there's a need to come forward as a nation to deal with challenges like economic and terrorism.Leader of Pakistan Muslim League

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jan, 2023) Leader of Muslim League Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan has said that the country is suffering from an economic crisis at present, which is responsible for non-serious political factors.

He said that it has been the misfortune of Pakistan that its own political leaders have hunted it for the fifth generation war for political interests.He said that a political party and its leaders have left no room for the young generation to endanger their own national security.

A situation of lawlessness and uncertainty in the country was tried to be implemented under a well-thought-out plan in such a way that innocent citizens were used against the state and state institutions without knowing its background.

He said that the so-called political party united day and night in promoting the plan of anti-national elements which was suffering from failure for a long time. He said that we have to stand by the side of the state in this most difficult time and work for its strength beyond political commitment so that the economic and defence challenges faced by the state can be properly dealt with.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Muslim From

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Argentinian regio ..

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Argentinian region

49 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with President of Palau

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with President of Palau

1 hour ago
 Partners of free education program

Partners of free education program

1 hour ago
 Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organiz ..

Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organizations that don't respect coun ..

2 hours ago
 FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b m ..

FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.