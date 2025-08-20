Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Various underpasses and major roads in the city have been dewatered and reopened to traffic. The Commissioner Karachi's office has released details of the underpasses and roads that have been opened.

According to the hand out, Clifton Underpass and Submarine Underpass have been opened to traffic. Additionally, after dewatering, Shaheen complex, I.I. chundrigar road Shahrah-e-Faisal, M.A.

Jinnah Road, and Shahrah-e-Soori Road and Jam Sadiq bridge towards Korangi has been opened.

As per the handout, Korangi Causeway and EBM Causeway are currently closed to traffic. Drug Road Underpass and Nazimabad Underpass are also temporarily closed. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has urged citizens to use alternative routes.

Commissioner Karachi stated that the Sindh government has provided 250 dewatering pumps for water drainage.