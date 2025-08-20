Open Menu

Underpasses And Major Roads Of City Dewatered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:33 PM

Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

Various underpasses and major roads in the city have been dewatered and reopened to traffic. The Commissioner Karachi's office has released details of the underpasses and roads that have been opened

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Various underpasses and major roads in the city have been dewatered and reopened to traffic. The Commissioner Karachi's office has released details of the underpasses and roads that have been opened.

According to the hand out, Clifton Underpass and Submarine Underpass have been opened to traffic. Additionally, after dewatering, Shaheen complex, I.I. chundrigar road Shahrah-e-Faisal, M.A.

Jinnah Road, and Shahrah-e-Soori Road and Jam Sadiq bridge towards Korangi has been opened.

As per the handout, Korangi Causeway and EBM Causeway are currently closed to traffic. Drug Road Underpass and Nazimabad Underpass are also temporarily closed. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has urged citizens to use alternative routes.

Commissioner Karachi stated that the Sindh government has provided 250 dewatering pumps for water drainage.

Recent Stories

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

5 minutes ago
 Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug ..

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

8 minutes ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

20 minutes ago
 Using internal, external resources to help address ..

Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..

8 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..

8 minutes ago
 Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; ur ..

Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued

8 minutes ago
1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide ..

1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..

8 minutes ago
 Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

2 minutes ago
 Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian D ..

Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass

15 minutes ago
 LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate ..

LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR

15 minutes ago
 ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover ..

ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..

15 minutes ago
 SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to ..

SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan