Underpasses And Major Roads Of City Dewatered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:33 PM
Various underpasses and major roads in the city have been dewatered and reopened to traffic. The Commissioner Karachi's office has released details of the underpasses and roads that have been opened
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Various underpasses and major roads in the city have been dewatered and reopened to traffic. The Commissioner Karachi's office has released details of the underpasses and roads that have been opened.
According to the hand out, Clifton Underpass and Submarine Underpass have been opened to traffic. Additionally, after dewatering, Shaheen complex, I.I. chundrigar road Shahrah-e-Faisal, M.A.
Jinnah Road, and Shahrah-e-Soori Road and Jam Sadiq bridge towards Korangi has been opened.
As per the handout, Korangi Causeway and EBM Causeway are currently closed to traffic. Drug Road Underpass and Nazimabad Underpass are also temporarily closed. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has urged citizens to use alternative routes.
Commissioner Karachi stated that the Sindh government has provided 250 dewatering pumps for water drainage.
Recent Stories
UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!
Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..
Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..
Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued
1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..
Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass
LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR
ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..
SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: Federal Minister fo ..8 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued8 minutes ago
-
Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered2 minutes ago
-
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass15 minutes ago
-
LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR15 minutes ago
-
ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 million15 minutes ago
-
SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees15 minutes ago
-
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit15 minutes ago
-
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business Facilitation Center21 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library21 minutes ago
-
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank21 minutes ago