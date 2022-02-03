Understanding being created about POS: RTO Chief Commissioner RTO

Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office-Karachi, Tariq Mustafa Khan underlined the need for creating understanding about Point of Sale system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office-Karachi, Tariq Mustafa Khan underlined the need for creating understanding about Point of Sale system.

However, the efforts were being made to deal with this issue being faced by the businessmen of the city.He responded to the concerns expressed by President KCCI Muhammad Idrees over strategies being pursued for implementation of PoS system, during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said KCCI release on Thursday.

Chief Commissioner said that after integration with POS, traders and shopkeepers would be able to obtain refunds automatically and they would not be subjected to audits.

" PoS, which is currently for business falling under Tier-I, will gradually be installed all over the country with a view to save the economy from tax evasion", he added.

He explained that any shopkeeper who came under the purview of seven conditions defined for Tier-I would have to fulfill the POS condition.

Shopkeepers must come out of fear as they would be fully protected in case of any illegal action. Our doors would always remain open for them and they visit his office anytime for assistance without seeking appointment, he assured.

He advised shopkeepers to submit written complaints in case they were being victimized, ill-treated or blackmailed by any officer of his department. Action would be taken by initiating investigation within 24 hours with a view to create a taxpayers' friendly environment.

" Whoever has received notices pertaining to POS, his business must be falling in any of the seven categories defined in Tier-I.

We don't want to close down your business. This system is purely for the benefit of business people hence, maximum number of people must become part it", he reaffirmed.

Appreciating President KCCI's suggestion, he agreed that his department's team will hold awareness sessions not only at KCCI but at respective markets.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees stated that to properly and effectively implement PoS system on Tier-I Retailers without troubling the shopkeepers, the field formation teams need to play a more proactive role while awareness has to be raised amongst shopkeepers who currently stand unguided and were reluctant to seek assistance mainly due to existing negative perception about tax authorities.

" The past practices of field formation officers are discouraging shopkeepers to integrate with FBR via POS which requires attention", he added.

He also pointed out that Gul Plaza was not an air conditioned mall but due to inevitable requirement at the basement, some shopkeepers have installed air conditioners and similar was the case at some other malls as well hence. All such shops should not be held responsible for failing to comply with POS condition as these cannot be treated under Tier-I.

KCCI's Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Naqi, Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain, Chairman of Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon, Chairman GST/ SRB Subcommittee Shoaib Ahmed Faridi, Chairman Federal Taxation Subcommittee Hilal Ahmed Sheikh, KCCI Managing Committee Members and others were also present.