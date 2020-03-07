Understanding our literary history imperative for social growth, nation building: Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ):Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Saturday said understanding our literary history is imperative for the growth of society as it would help to get rid of conflicting ideas and refine thought processes which is crucial for development of the nation.

He expressed these views as Chief Guest at the Opening Ceremony of the National Literary Festival of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), a press release said.

He apologized to the youth for not being able to give them, the Pakistan as envisioned by Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "This is not the end as Pakistan's youth can bring change collectively. It is important to focus on academics and grasp knowledge from every important book.

Syed Shibli Faraz thanked the University Administration for inviting him to grace the event as Chief Guest.

He said that it was an honour to be amongst the students of such a distinguished University and that in order to grow, they must take every opportunity to acquaint themselves with works of art and literature.

The Event was organized by the NUST Literary Circle and will entail a series programs that will promote literary activities and arts and culture in Pakistan. The youth will also get an opportunity to interact with Art and Literature Divas.

The National Literary Festival is an iconic event, that aims to revive the of love for literature in the young generation. NLF provides a platform for young budding poets and prose writers to recite their work ; in addition to generating debates on an array of subjects including those that are not often openly discussed.