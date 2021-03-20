Undertrial accused shot dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHA WATNAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :An undertrial accused involved in a murder case was shot dead by rivals in sessions court limits on Saturday.

According to the police, rival Saqlain gunned down the accused, Amir Hussain, when he was presented to the court in a murder case in Chicha Wattani from Sahiwal Jail.

The killer fled while DPO Kashif Aslam suspended ten policemen deputed on security duty.

The police have registered a case against the killer.