Undisclosed cases: LHC stops ACE from arresting Usman Buzdar till May 4

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab from arresting former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in undisclosed cases till May 4.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Usman Buzdar against non-provision of details of cases registered by the ACE. The court also issued notices to the ACE authorities and sought a reply to the petition till May 4.

Usman Buzdar had approached the court with a request to direct ACE authorities to provide details of all cases registered against him. He also expressed apprehension of his arrest in undisclosed cases.

Meanwhile, an accountability court extended the interim bail of Usman Buzdar till May 6 in an assets beyond means inquiry initiated by National Accountability Bureau against him. The court also sought investigation report from the bureau on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Sajjad Ahmad Sheikh heard the bail petition of Usman Buzdar.

The former chief minister did not appear before the court during Wednesday's proceedings. However, his counsel filed an exemption application and requested to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day, which was accordingly accepted by the court.