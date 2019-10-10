UNDP, Baltistan Uni initiated plantation drive

(@imziishan)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : A plantation drive jointly initiated by Baltistan University and UNDP was kicked-off here on Thursday at the Inchon Campus of Baltistan varsity.

A formal function was attended by Senior Minister Haji Akbar Taban, Minister Planning and Development Iqbal Hassan, Additional Chief Secretary Sayyed Abrar, Representative of UNDP Abdul Waqas, Assistant Country Director UNDP Amanullah, administrative officers of the university and distinguish guests.

Senior Minister on this occasion said that green "Baltistan is our dream and to make this dream a reality all we have work for it",adding that universities could also play a pivotal role in achieving this objective.

Minister Planning Iqbal Hassan said Baltistan University is our joint asset and all we have to put our share to make it an exemplary institution for others.

He announced Rs 50million for glacier grafting projects in Kharmang and other districts.

Additional Chief Sectretary, Sayyed Ibrar said very soon a center would be established at Baltistan University wherein research on environmental changes would carried out, besides, he added research on glaciers would also take place in this center.

Representative of UNDP, Abdul Waqas said UNDP has extended all out support to Baltistan University under Glaaf-2 project in different important sectors.

Registrar Baltistan University Wasimullah Jan said that 1500 kanal land has been acquired for extension of Baltistan Univeristy. He said with extensive plantation this land would be made green and fertile. He hoped that UNDP would continue its assistance in enhancing the area of forests and greenery to take advantages of natural resources.