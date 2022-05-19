UrduPoint.com

UNDP Country Head Meets DC Orakzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan Knut Ostby on Thursday called on deputy commissioner Orakzai to identify areas needed for mutual cooperation.

On the occasion, a detailed presentation was given to Knut Ostby to brief him on the problems being faced by the local people.

Moreover, different possible avenues were identified for future cooperation between the UN body and district administration.

The UN official had lauded the efforts of civil administration in the rehabilitation and facilitation of people. He also assured them of his personal cooperation and assistance over the identified areas.

