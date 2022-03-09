UNDP delegation briefed about Lal Sohanra National Park

A delegation from the United Nations Development Program for Pakistan visited Lal Sohanra National Park near here Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation from the United Nations Development Program for Pakistan visited Lal Sohanra National Park near here Wednesday.

They also visited the billion Tree Project and Patesar Lake at 36 RD.

Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi briefed the delegation and said that trees have been planted on 40136 acres of land in Bahawalpur Division.

Under the Billion Tree Project, trees have been planted on 1265 acres of land this year.

Tree plantation was done on 1680 miles area along the canal.

He told that excessive tree plantation has been done in Lal Sohanra, Abbasia Canal, Qasimwala,�Chak Katura, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Dodlan.

Secretary Forest South�Punjab said that National Park Lal Sohanra Conservation and Natural Environment Rehabilitation Project has an estimated cost of Rs 120 million while Lal Sohanra National Park Forest Division Biomass Production Project and Canal Water Conservation Project have an estimated cost of Rs. 200 million.

He said that the estimated cost of construction and rehabilitation of the canal is Rs 37.160 million.

Secretary Forest South Punjab has said that the construction of Children Park Lal Sohanra has an estimated cost of Rs 30 million.

The UNDP delegation participated in the tree planting campaign 2022 and planted the trees along Patesar Lake.