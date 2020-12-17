UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNDP Delegation Calls On Federal Minister For IT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

UNDP delegation calls on Federal Minister for IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation of United Nations Development Program (UNDP) led by its Technical Advisor on Digital Governance Tariq Malik called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday.

Federal Minister for IT welcomed the UNDP delegation in his office, and during the meeting matters related to digital transformation and digital governance were discussed at length, said a press release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and UNDP agreed to mutually cooperate and work on different digital governance projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Ministry of IT will extend full cooperation for the digital transformation and development programs of the UNDP.

He said that Ministry of IT was working on different projects including e-governance, digital payment, women empowerment etc. He said that steps were being taken for the provision of broadband services across the country. Syed Amin Ul Haque said that all the projects of the Ministry of IT were aimed at to providing benefits to masses.

UNDP Chief Technical Advisor Tariq Malik lauded the projects of Ministry of IT & Telecom, saying that Ministry of IT has central role regarding digitalization.

During the meeting, the two sides also agreed to enhance working relations between Ministry of IT & Telecom and UNDP.

Earlier, UNDP Chief Technical Advisor on Digital Governance briefed the Federal Minister for IT about UNDP future projects regarding digital transformation.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Women Undp All

Recent Stories

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

11 minutes ago

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

41 minutes ago

DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange hosts largest roug ..

41 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chi ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads first meeting of ECSSR Bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.