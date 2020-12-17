UNDP delegation calls on Federal Minister for IT

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation of United Nations Development Program (UNDP) led by its Technical Advisor on Digital Governance Tariq Malik called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday.

Federal Minister for IT welcomed the UNDP delegation in his office, and during the meeting matters related to digital transformation and digital governance were discussed at length, said a press release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and UNDP agreed to mutually cooperate and work on different digital governance projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Ministry of IT will extend full cooperation for the digital transformation and development programs of the UNDP.

He said that Ministry of IT was working on different projects including e-governance, digital payment, women empowerment etc. He said that steps were being taken for the provision of broadband services across the country. Syed Amin Ul Haque said that all the projects of the Ministry of IT were aimed at to providing benefits to masses.

UNDP Chief Technical Advisor Tariq Malik lauded the projects of Ministry of IT & Telecom, saying that Ministry of IT has central role regarding digitalization.

During the meeting, the two sides also agreed to enhance working relations between Ministry of IT & Telecom and UNDP.

Earlier, UNDP Chief Technical Advisor on Digital Governance briefed the Federal Minister for IT about UNDP future projects regarding digital transformation.