UNDP delegation, CS discuss Merged Areas Governance Programme progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) delegation on Tuesday called on the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imdadullah Bosal, and discussed the ongoing activities and interventions of Merged Areas Governance Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) delegation on Tuesday called on the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imdadullah Bosal, and discussed the ongoing activities and interventions of Merged Areas Governance Programme.

The meeting was attended by officials from the UNDP, including Programme Manager Raluca Eddon, Chief Strategic Advisor Javed Iqbal Khan, and Lead Economic Advisor Musharraf Rasool Cyan. The Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, and Secretary Local Government also participated in the discussion.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to improving public welfare in the merged districts of KP through the Programme's initiatives.

The UNDP's Merged Areas Governance Programme aims to strengthen the capacity of the provincial government to deliver public services effectively and efficiently. The Programme also supports efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the UNDP delegation to review the progress of the programme's various projects and initiatives.

The Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed his appreciation for the UNDP's support and acknowledged the importance of continued collaboration between the provincial government and the UNDP.