UNDP delegation meets KP Chief Minister to discuss welfare programs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A delegation of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), led by UNDP Resident Representative Samuel Rizk, called on the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, on Tuesday to discuss matters related to public welfare programs supported by UNDP in the province.

During the meeting, discussions centered on enhancing cooperation between UNDP and the provincial government and furthering collaboration on matters related to development in the region, especially in the merged tribal areas.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for special attention from donor agencies, including UNDP, given the ongoing security challenges in the area, particularly due to long-standing instability.

He said that the integration of former tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was recognized as a positive step, but rapid development efforts are required to accelerate progress in these areas.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the construction of basic infrastructure in the merged areas as a crucial area where government cooperation with donor agencies is necessary.

He emphasized the need to strengthen the police force to ensure peace and security in the region.

The Chief Minister recommended working with community organizations in rural development to achieve better results for the development of rural areas, emphasizing that collaboration with local communities in development projects can ensure that the benefits reach the people more effectively.

Addressing the issue of increasing drug use among the youth in the province was recognized as a pressing concern, and the need for government and donor agency cooperation in combating drug abuse was stressed.

The provincial government pledged full cooperation with UNDP programs for effective implementation, with the Chief Minister noting that UNDP has been actively supporting various social sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the partnership between UNDP and the provincial government is expected to continue in the future.

The UNDP representative mentioned that UNDP projects in the region include the Merged Areas Governance Program, Rule of Law Project, Economic Revival Program, Eco-Tourism, HIV/AIDS Program, and Flood Recovery Program, all of which are receiving support and cooperation from the provincial government.

This collaboration involves establishing strong relationships between relevant departments of the provincial government and UNDP.

The delegation anticipated that in the coming times, UNDP would further expand its collaboration with the provincial government as a valuable partner.

This meeting reflects the commitment of both UNDP and the provincial government to work together for the betterment and development of the region.