UNDP engages youth, academia for ways to end inequalities

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan in collaboration with Punjab Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Support Unit and a non-governmental organization (NGO) held at debate to highlight role of the youth and academia in reducing inequalities and ensuring equal opportunities to the masses through youth mobilization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan in collaboration with Punjab Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Support Unit and a non-governmental organization (NGO) held at debate to highlight role of the youth and academia in reducing inequalities and ensuring equal opportunities to the masses through youth mobilization.

As part of the International Youth Day celebration, the debate was attended by a large number of students which was conducted by Milkar Pakistan a youth forum - at a local hotel.

The dialogue was aimed to initiate provincial-level discussion on the UNDP Pakistan's National Human Development Report 2020. The report, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this year, explored the three Ps of Inequality: Power, People, and Policy as key drivers of inequality prevalent in the country.

The dialogue brought together representatives from Punjab youth associations, influencers, youth activists, entrepreneurs, academia, members of civil society, MilKar Pakistan, the Punjab SDGs Unit, and the media.

Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Vice President, Alkhidmat Pakistan Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat, Disability Rights Activist and Entrepreneur Tanzeela Khan, Student Activist from Punjab University Sibte Hassan, Educationist from Kinnaird College (KC) Komal Ahmed, Head Milkar champion program Hadi Saif, Influencer Jannat Ali, Youth Activist LUMUN Syed Muhammad Sarim Gillani, and Project Manager, Punjab SDGs Support Unit Shahzad Khalil participated in the debate.

Through its Youth Development Index (YDI), the NHDR 2020 highlights trends in youth human capital endowment and the extent to which they contribute to the economy through full-time employment.

Punjab performed the best during the years assessed as compared to other regions. Punjab also performs better than the national average on the Youth Development Index because of its better performance on education indicators.

Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, in his keynote address, stressed the need of social responsibility to bridge the economic disparities in the societies, adding that Zakat paved the way to a society free from inequalities.

The philanthropist also urged to the people to pay volunteer taxes in order to achieve the ideal of a prosperous society.

In introducing the Akhuwat Pakistan, Dr. Mangat underlined the services rendered by the 30000 volunteers organization in the field of education, health, clean drinking water, disasters and human development etc across the globe. He expressed the desire to work in collaboration with the UNDP to reduce inequalities.

The Youth leaders expressed their experiences in fighting inequalities in the society. The dialogue, therefore, highlighted how youth and academia both play a significant role in the implementation, monitoring, and review of the Agenda and in holding governments accountable.

Participants also deliberated on post-COVID challenges and the suggested measures to unlock the potential of youth and academia to act as a catalyst for reducing inequalities, generating value, and accelerating sustainable development in Punjab.