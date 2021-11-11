UrduPoint.com

UNDP, EU Hold Workshop On Strengthening Swat, Malakand Dispute Resolution Councils

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:18 PM

UNDP, EU hold workshop on strengthening Swat, Malakand Dispute Resolution Councils

A consultative workshop was held here Thursday with an effort to strengthen the Dispute Resolution Councils (DRC) of Malakand Division

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A consultative workshop was held here Thursday with an effort to strengthen the Dispute Resolution Councils (DRC) of Malakand Division.

The DRCs are an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) forum established under the KP Police Act 2017 and provide alternative dispute resolution services at the police station, subdivision, and district level.

A statutory forum, the DRC provides services to the masses at the grass root level enabling citizens to benefit from out of court services for dispute resolution said a press release.

The workshop was attended by representatives of DRCs from different districts of Malakand Division and Swat. DRC members presented their progress, challenges, how to overcome them and recommendations to strengthen the forums.

The workshop also reviewed the ADR member selection criteria, code of conduct and ethics for the DRCs and the actual rules in the DRCs.

District Police Officer Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat thanked UNDP and the European Union for their interest and support in building the capacity of DRCs.

"Dispute Resolution Councils play a very integral role in conflict resolution and ensuring justice sector doesn't get burdened.

Like any other forum that works on problem solving, it faces multiple challenges. I am hopeful discussing its issues and challenges and proposing recommendations will help us overcome them and thereby strengthen them." This activity was held through the EU-funded "Promoting the Rule of Law and Enhancing the Criminal Justice System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Newly Merged Districts and Balochistan" project. Jointly implemented by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the programme aims to support reform processes to ensure delivery of people-centered justice, enhance access to justice for all, particularly women and less privileged/marginalized groups; and improve service delivery of the security sector in line with constitutional safeguards and international standards.

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change.

"Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and planet," it said.

Related Topics

Resolution Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police United Nations Swat Police Station Drugs European Union Progress Malakand Criminals Women 2017 Undp All From Court

Recent Stories

Belarus Red Cross Says Staff to Go to Polish Borde ..

Belarus Red Cross Says Staff to Go to Polish Border Friday to Deliver Aid to Mig ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for civic amenities of int'l standa ..

Prime Minister for civic amenities of int'l standard to capital residents

2 minutes ago
 Air Chief confers military awards on PAF officials ..

Air Chief confers military awards on PAF officials

9 minutes ago
 President Biden faces major backlash over highest ..

President Biden faces major backlash over highest US inflation rates in 30 years ..

11 minutes ago
 COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil ..

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

11 minutes ago
 President calls upon youth to avail federal govern ..

President calls upon youth to avail federal government's visionary initiatives

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.