UNDP Expresses Deep Concern Over Devastating Floods In Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has expressed deep concern over the widespread devastation and tragic loss of life caused by the recent floods across Pakistan, pledging continued support to communities struggling with the disaster’s aftermath.
In a statement on Tuesday, the UNDP said that while ongoing relief operations had already saved many lives, the urgent humanitarian needs in the flood-hit areas remain acute. The agency stressed that immediate assistance was critical to ensure the survival and recovery of affected families.
As part of its emergency response, the UNDP has provided a range of relief items for families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), one of the hardest-hit provinces. The supplies include 180 tents, 103 stretchers, 230 sleeping bags, 130 floodlights, and 53 first aid kits, among other essentials.
The relief consignment is being dispatched to Nowshera, where the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will oversee distribution to communities most in need. The effort is being carried out in close coordination with the PDMA and the Planning and Development Department of KP to ensure timely and effective delivery.
The UNDP reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Pakistan and its commitment to working alongside government institutions and humanitarian partners to address both the immediate needs of flood victims and the longer-term challenges of recovery and resilience building.
The floods, triggered by relentless monsoon rains, have inundated villages, displaced thousands of families, and caused extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods. Authorities fear the humanitarian crisis could worsen if relief efforts are not scaled up quickly.
