Open Menu

UNDP Expresses Deep Concern Over Devastating Floods In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM

UNDP expresses deep concern over devastating floods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by the recent floods across Pakistan.

UNDP has provided emergency relief items to assist flood-affected families in the hardest-hit regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

These supplies include 180 tents, 103 stretchers, 230 sleeping bags, 130 floodlights and 53 first aid kits, among other essentials. In close coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the Planning and Development Department KP, the relief items are being dispatched to Nowshera, where PDMA will distribute them to communities based on immediate needs.

Recent Stories

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

32 minutes ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

32 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

53 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

2 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

3 hours ago
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

3 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

3 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

3 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

4 hours ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

4 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan