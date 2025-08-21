UNDP Expresses Deep Concern Over Devastating Floods In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by the recent floods across Pakistan.
UNDP has provided emergency relief items to assist flood-affected families in the hardest-hit regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
These supplies include 180 tents, 103 stretchers, 230 sleeping bags, 130 floodlights and 53 first aid kits, among other essentials. In close coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the Planning and Development Department KP, the relief items are being dispatched to Nowshera, where PDMA will distribute them to communities based on immediate needs.
