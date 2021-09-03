UNDP GB delegation calls on Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of UNDP GB called on Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Capt (R) Muhammad Asif here on Friday.

On the occasion Muhammad Sohail Programme officer ECCU with PPC GB Abdul Basit briefed Chief Secretary about UNDP's interventions in Gilgit Baltistan.

It was informed that GB region was facing major problems related to Climate change induced disasters, adding, UNDP's Environment and Climate change unit was payingspecial focus on GB.

Chief Secretary appreciated efforts of UNDP and assured full cooperation in implementation of UNDP's development work in GB particularly in management and conservation of natural resources.