Open Menu

UNDP GLOF-II Project Completed In Chitral

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2023 | 09:20 PM

UNDP GLOF-II Project Completed in Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) GLOF-II project, a $36 million initiative to protect sensitive areas of Chitral from Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), was completed on Sunday.

The project involved the construction of protection walls and irrigation channels, as well as the installation of an Early Warning System (EWS) to provide crucial alerts to communities through satellite phones in case of potential flooding. These protective measures were completed in various valleys of Lower and Upper Chitral, Dir Upper, and Swat to mitigate the impact of GLOFs triggered by glacial bursts.

Rashid Khan from UNDP highlighted the multifaceted approach of the project, which also included the construction of community halls and shelter homes for residents. Local communities expressed gratitude for the protective measures and called for extending the GLOF-II project to cover more flood-prone areas.

APP/ghf/378

Related Topics

Swat Chitral Dir Upper Sunday Undp From Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

8 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

13 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

22 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

22 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

22 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

22 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

22 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

22 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

22 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan