UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The UNDP GLOF-II Project in collaboration with various partners celebrated World Environment Day in Gilgit to highlight the importance of a safer environment and raise awareness about the pressing issues of climate change faced by mountain communities.

The event attracted a large number of participants from diverse backgrounds, including government officials, parliamentarians, secretaries, NGO/INGO representatives, civil society, media, students, and the general public.

This year's celebration focused on the theme "Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience." The event aimed to address critical environmental challenges by emphasizing the rehabilitation of degraded lands, supporting biodiversity, and promoting sustainable practices to combat desertification in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The event featured a series of activities, including keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive segments. Experts and stakeholders deliberated on various strategies to restore degraded lands, enhance biodiversity, and strengthen resilience against drought. The discussions provided valuable insights into the implementation of effective land management practices and the promotion of sustainable agricultural techniques

The speakers including Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development Gilgit-Baltistan, Dilshad Bano, Minister for Information Technology Surraya Zaman, Chairman Reforms Committee Amjad Hussain Advocate, Member GB Assembly Kalsoom Farman, Advisor Soni Jawari Centre for Public Policy Izhar Hunzai, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza highlighted the importance of collective efforts in tackling environmental issues and underscored the government's commitment to implementing sustainable practices in the region.

They emphasized that the future of Gilgit-Baltistan depends on the actions we take today to restore our lands and build resilience against environmental challenges.

Participants engaged in fruitful dialogues, sharing their experiences and best practices in environmental conservation. The event also showcased successful case studies from different parts of the region, demonstrating the positive impact of collaborative efforts in land restoration and desertification control.

The UNDP GLOF-II Project reiterated its commitment to supporting the government's initiatives and fostering community-driven actions to combat environmental degradation. The celebration of World Environment Day in Gilgit-Baltistan marked a significant step towards building a sustainable and resilient future for the region.