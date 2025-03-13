Open Menu

UNDP Holds Practice In Digital Democracy Seminar In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2025 | 08:13 PM

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan says digital platforms are playing a key role in promoting democracy, however, misinformation and misleading content on these platforms pose a serious threat to democratic values

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2025) A major training session titled “Practice in Digital Democracy” organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was successfully held at a local hotel. The session was attended by distinguished members of the Punjab Assembly, while Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan attended the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the training session.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that “Digital platforms are playing a key role in promoting democracy, however, misinformation and misleading content on these platforms pose a serious threat to democratic values.” He stressed that fact-checking, responsible digital governance and platform accountability are essential so that misinformation can be addressed in a timely manner.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that “Punjab Assembly is committed to effective measures against digital misinformation. Protecting freedom of expression is our top priority, but preventing misinformation is also very important to ensure the protection of democratic values.”

He further said that “ensuring transparency and accountability in digital governance is the need of the hour.

Online harassment silences the voices of women, which requires effective measures and laws to address.”

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly said that “the existing laws to prevent gender-based violence will be made more effective and comprehensive, so that women can be provided with a safe and empowered digital environment.”

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan emphasized that “cooperation between all institutions is indispensable for establishing a safe digital environment, so that a system can be created that is based on transparency and accountability.”

He said that “the Punjab Assembly is taking vigorous steps for strong legal safeguards, effective implementation and policy reforms to ensure the promotion of democracy.”

The members of the assembly present at the event also discussed in detail the requirements and challenges of digital democracy and emphasized that the purpose of technology is to empower, not silence. Respect and protection of every voice is the foundation of democratic values.

Finally, the Speaker Punjab Assembly appreciated the efforts of UNDP and said that “such events promote joint efforts to promote democracy and address digital challenges.”

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Democracy Hotel Women Undp Event All Top Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

1 hour ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

2 hours ago
End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

3 hours ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

3 hours ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan