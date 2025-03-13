UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan says digital platforms are playing a key role in promoting democracy, however, misinformation and misleading content on these platforms pose a serious threat to democratic values

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2025) A major training session titled “Practice in Digital Democracy” organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was successfully held at a local hotel. The session was attended by distinguished members of the Punjab Assembly, while Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan attended the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the training session.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that “Digital platforms are playing a key role in promoting democracy, however, misinformation and misleading content on these platforms pose a serious threat to democratic values.” He stressed that fact-checking, responsible digital governance and platform accountability are essential so that misinformation can be addressed in a timely manner.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that “Punjab Assembly is committed to effective measures against digital misinformation. Protecting freedom of expression is our top priority, but preventing misinformation is also very important to ensure the protection of democratic values.”

He further said that “ensuring transparency and accountability in digital governance is the need of the hour.

Online harassment silences the voices of women, which requires effective measures and laws to address.”

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly said that “the existing laws to prevent gender-based violence will be made more effective and comprehensive, so that women can be provided with a safe and empowered digital environment.”

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan emphasized that “cooperation between all institutions is indispensable for establishing a safe digital environment, so that a system can be created that is based on transparency and accountability.”

He said that “the Punjab Assembly is taking vigorous steps for strong legal safeguards, effective implementation and policy reforms to ensure the promotion of democracy.”

The members of the assembly present at the event also discussed in detail the requirements and challenges of digital democracy and emphasized that the purpose of technology is to empower, not silence. Respect and protection of every voice is the foundation of democratic values.

Finally, the Speaker Punjab Assembly appreciated the efforts of UNDP and said that “such events promote joint efforts to promote democracy and address digital challenges.”