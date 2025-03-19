UNDP holds provincial consultation on Closing Pakistan’s Gender Gap through financial inclusion

The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Punjab Women Development Department, Lahore College for Women University and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan on Wednesday held a provincial consultation on Closing Pakistan’s Gender Gap through Economic Empowerment and Financial Inclusion of Women in Formal & Informal Economies (SMEs)

According to a press release issued here, UNDP Assistant Resident Representative (ARR), Ammara Durrani said, “We, at UNDP, are proud to be the champion for the cause of gender equality in Pakistan. Together with our partners, we target gender parity stressors with strategic policy and structural interventions and aim to transform women's livelihoods through financial and economic mentorship. We envision broadening their access to digital tools, finance and capital, advocating for gender-responsive budgeting, and positioning women as change agents,”

Ammara Durrani said, "The year 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the historic Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action1 — the most transformative framework for achieving women’s rights. This year's IWD 2025 theme is 'For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment', highlighting the need for inclusion and immediate action to break down systemic barriers that hold back progress for women and girls globally.

"It is especially urgent to address and actively work towards as Pakistan ranked 145th out of 146 countries in the 2024 Global Gender Gap Report2, released by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

"A key driver of gender parity is increasing women’s participation in the workforce and the formal and informal economy. This is especially crucial for countries like Pakistan, where women comprise over 48% of the population.

Greater inclusion of women in SMEs and home-based work can boost economic growth, enhance GDP, and drive diversification. However, they face unconscious bias, microaggressions, harassment and discrimination, hindering their economic empowerment. To make Womenomics a reality in Pakistan, structural and systemic barriers must be addressed."

LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi said, “Economic empowerment and financial inclusion are foundational to women’s empowerment because they enable women to take control of their own futures, create better opportunities for themselves and their families, and contribute to a more equitable society. This is essential in bridging the gender gap and achieving true gender equality."

The event featured a panel discussion, moderated WCCI President Falahat Imran along with women entrepreneurs, gender, and fintech experts from the Bank of Punjab; Shematters; Jazz Cash; PSDF; HomeNet Pakistan and Vogue by faiza who shared their journeys of empowerment, resilience, and persistence amidst resistance. The panelists highlighted women’s role as drivers of economic growth and agents of poverty eradication, policy recommendations to combat the structural, social, and legal barriers to women’s economic emancipation, ways to formalize the informal sector and SMEs, and high-impact SDG-aligned investments & global funding opportunities for women-led businesses.

Women Development Department Additional Secretary Faiza Ehsan, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Founder Dr Shehla Javed Akram, SheMatters CEO Syma Arshad, UNDP’s digital partner Jazz and stakeholders from government, thought leaders, development practitioners, private sector representatives, academia, civil society activists, faculty, and students attended the event.