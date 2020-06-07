UNDP issues advisory to curb the situation of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Pakistan has issued an advisory to curb the situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Health has provided its own guidelines for what to avoid, or be cautious around where possible but public safety is responsibility of all stakeholders, said a news release issued here.

According to the advisory, the people should adopt social distancing which was social concept, not a hard-line regulation with enforced rules.

It is in-line with the ideals of social distancing that many businesses have opted to let their employees work from home, where possible.

It's up to individuals and communities to opt-in to the concepts to best serve their families and wider communities.

UNDP has prepared specific guidelines for old age persons to protect themselves & advice on how to assist them through this difficult timeThese guidelines are related to washing hands , avoid going outside unnecessarily, maintain distance of 6 meter , keep enough dose of normal medication and contacting on helpline if they feel medical issues like breathing , fever , cough and flu.it is also important to help them in their cleanliness.

The guidelines also include  to involve them in daily activities during lockdown at home like gardening , watching tv ,exercise and discussions.

