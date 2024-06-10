UNDP, Italian Embassy sign financial agreement for Water Development Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan and the Embassy of Italy formally signed the agreement for the project “Water for Development (W4D) Support to mountain sustainable development and adaptation policies”.

The project will be implemented in Gilgit-Baltistan and aims at supporting local communities in increasing their adaptation and resilience to climate change, said a UNDP press release.

Gilgit Baltistan serves as major source of water for Pakistan while also presenting scenic views and magnificent mountains that make the region attractive to national and international tourists. However, limited drinking water availability due to accessibility issues, a lack of facilities for livestock management, and of livelihood opportunities pose barriers to the already vulnerable communities living in Gilgit Baltistan.

Ambassador of Italy, Marilina Armellin emphasized that ‘Community resilience is a key component of sustainable development for the vulnerable communities residing in remote mountainous regions of Pakistan.

The proposed interventions will improve the living and economic conditions of the local communities through service delivery and better livelihood opportunities’.

Resident Representative of UNDP in Pakistan Dr.Samuel Rizk shared that ‘UNDP is committed to strengthening the capabilities of such communities to reduce their vulnerability to the impacts of climate change’.

The Project “Water for Development” will focus on four major components: (1) Improving water resource management & disaster risk reduction through glacier monitoring, (2) Improving the quality management of agriculture & livestock, (3) Economically uplifting vulnerable communities by promoting eco-tourism while promoting environmental conservation, and lastly (4) Capacity building of local governments & communities in the sustainable management of natural resources and mountain ecosystems.