UNDP, KP Judicial Academy train women lawyers in legal aid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy, has organized a two-day pilot training for women lawyers on representing legal aid clients from 13 to 14 September.

This initiative brings together young 20-female lawyers from Peshawar.

Caitlin Chittenden, Senior Rule of Law and Justice Reform Specialist at UNDP welcomed the participants and highlighted the objectives of the sessions.

In his opening remarks, Muhammad Shoaib, Director General (Acting) laid emphasis on legal aid.

He underscored the significance of legal aid in international and domestic legal frameworks where it is acknowledged as a fundamental human right and a guarantee of a fair trial, equality before the law, protection against discrimination, and access to effective remedies.

The Inaugural Session was attended by the faculty members and directors of the Academy.

The two-day training program aims to provide participants with an orientation of District Legal Empowerment Committees (DLECs), gender-based violence (GBV), and its underlying dynamics and equipping lawyers to better serve GBV survivors and victims.