UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNDP Launches 23rd Issue Of DAP On Theme Of 'Peace-Development Nexus' In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:41 AM

UNDP launches 23rd issue of DAP on theme of 'Peace-Development Nexus' in Pakistan

United Nations Development Program - UNDP in Pakistan launched UNDP Pakistan and Swiss Development Corporation's quarterly publication, the Development Advocate in Pakistan (DAP) at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) campus on Friday, it was officially said

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):United Nations Development Program - UNDP in Pakistan launched UNDP Pakistan and Swiss Development Corporation's quarterly publication, the Development Advocate in Pakistan (DAP) at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) campus on Friday, it was officially said.

The 23rd issue of DAP is on the theme of 'Peace and Development Nexus' in Pakistan.

The launch included a panel discussion on 'The Peace-Development Nexus' in Pakistan, with the objective to discuss the relationship between the two, while analyzing how this nexus has manifested itself in the case of Pakistan, a UNDP press statement issued on Friday said.

It continued that "Peace is a key component for achieving sustainable development", Ignacio Artaza, Resident Representative a.

i. UNDP Pakistan said.

The peaceful society provides a healthy socio-economic environment for businesses and people to flourish, leading to sustainable development." Panelists included Dr Najimdeen Bakare (Head of Department at Center for International Peace and Stability), Dr. Simbal Khan (Conflict Prevention and Gender Expert), and Dr. Arshi Saleem Hashmi (Head of Department at Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at National Defense University). The discussion highlighted that peace and development share a mutually reinforcing relationship; while peace is a pre-requisite for sustainable development, inclusivity of development is essential to maintain peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology United Nations Undp National University Share

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

45 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

46 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

53 minutes ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

1 hour ago

Wilder signs new contract with Sheffield United

30 minutes ago

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems to lay off 2,80 ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.