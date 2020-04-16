UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNDP Launches An Awareness Campaign To Eradicate Misconception About Covid 19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

UNDP launches an awareness campaign to eradicate misconception about Covid 19

United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) has launched an awareness drive to eradicate fake news and misconception about COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) has launched an awareness drive to eradicate fake news and misconception about COVID-19.

According to an official, Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and UNDP would work together to improve the livelihood of people.

He said that it is very important to fight with fake news which leads to anxiety and depression among people.

"Through our awareness campaign we will present solutions and will confront with different challenges, will improve livelihoods too ",he added.

Related Topics

Undp Depression

Recent Stories

FNC Technical Affairs Committee discusses report o ..

34 seconds ago

S. Korean Central Bank to Lend $8.1Bln to Financia ..

9 minutes ago

10 corona patients under treatment in General Hosp ..

6 minutes ago

Green Enclave Housing Scheme prices increased owin ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Says Victory Day Parad ..

6 minutes ago

US to Send Higher-Level Delegation to May 9 Parade ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.