UNDP Launches Green Growth Project To Empower Entrepreneurs,SMEs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched the Green Growth and Jobs Accelerator Project (GGJAP) to empower entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for enhanced green growth, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.
Tackling youth unemployment and promoting sustainable economic growth demands unwavering dedication. The Green Growth and Jobs Accelerator Project is intricately crafted to forge green employment opportunities for youth and guide SMEs towards sustainability by nurturing innovative concepts and expanding current solutions.
Fundamentally, the project aims to enable the shift towards an eco-friendly and sustainable economy, targeting crucial aspects like innovation, expansion, and employment generation within the private sector.
Across Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia, the project will conduct biannual business accelerators spanning five months each, with capacity for up to 25 meticulously chosen SMEs.
These enterprises will devise business blueprints geared towards green expansion, incorporating tactics to foster youth employment. They will gain access to networking avenues and possible partnerships to expedite their green growth strategies. The GGJAP broadens its influence beyond the accelerator by providing state-of-the-art digital educational prospects to both engaged companies and aspiring youth entrepreneurs.
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAAMA agreement to make Rawalpindi division Waste-free10 minutes ago
-
SSGC intensifies crackdowns on gas thieves10 minutes ago
-
Special campaign to prevent metal string, kite flying continues40 minutes ago
-
IGP meets promoted inspectors, their families50 minutes ago
-
SAAMA agreement a great milestone for implementing Suthra Punjab project: RCCI50 minutes ago
-
Iran proposes to release Pakistani prisoners50 minutes ago
-
Court delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in PA illegal appointments case50 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam's dream of safe Punjab on its way to completion60 minutes ago
-
Achakzai hold former VC for varsity financial crisis1 hour ago
-
ECP refuses JUI-F candidate's pea for recounting vote in NA-2661 hour ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding supply of drinking water, shortage of water in downstream1 hour ago
-
Expected reduction in flour prices1 hour ago