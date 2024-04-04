Open Menu

UNDP Launches Green Growth Project To Empower Entrepreneurs,SMEs

April 04, 2024

UNDP launches green growth project to empower entrepreneurs,SMEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched the Green Growth and Jobs Accelerator Project (GGJAP) to empower entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for enhanced green growth, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Tackling youth unemployment and promoting sustainable economic growth demands unwavering dedication. The Green Growth and Jobs Accelerator Project is intricately crafted to forge green employment opportunities for youth and guide SMEs towards sustainability by nurturing innovative concepts and expanding current solutions.

Fundamentally, the project aims to enable the shift towards an eco-friendly and sustainable economy, targeting crucial aspects like innovation, expansion, and employment generation within the private sector.

Across Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia, the project will conduct biannual business accelerators spanning five months each, with capacity for up to 25 meticulously chosen SMEs.

These enterprises will devise business blueprints geared towards green expansion, incorporating tactics to foster youth employment. They will gain access to networking avenues and possible partnerships to expedite their green growth strategies. The GGJAP broadens its influence beyond the accelerator by providing state-of-the-art digital educational prospects to both engaged companies and aspiring youth entrepreneurs.

