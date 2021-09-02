UNDP Mission visits GB to monitor project activities in the region

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :UNDP Mission visited Gilgit Baltistan to monitor their project activities in the region.

The UNDP's delegation was headed by Muhammad Suhail Programme, office ECCU, along with consultant Nadia Rehman. The Provincial Project Coordinator, GLOF II GB, Abdul Basit was also present on this occasion.

They held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan Syed Abrar Hussain in the context of UNDP's development work in GB particularly in management and conservation of natural resources.

The delegation also extended their greatest support in implementation of their projects in the region and emphasized on creating more collaboration between UNDP and provincial line departments. They said that project activities couldn't be achieved without the necessary support and partnership of the government departments.